The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $79,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

