The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 282,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,728,397 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,664 shares of company stock worth $1,599,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

