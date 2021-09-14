The RMR Group (RMR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) recently:

9/1/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/31/2021 – The RMR Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – The RMR Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/17/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/11/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/10/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/5/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

8/4/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/22/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

7/21/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

