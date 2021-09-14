The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.3%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.03 and last traded at $147.40. Approximately 4,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

