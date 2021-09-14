The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.55. 12,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,392. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.16 and its 200-day moving average is $278.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

