The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 213.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $302.07 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.21.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

