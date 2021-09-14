The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 603,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $65,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

