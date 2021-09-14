The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.