The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $283.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.80 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

