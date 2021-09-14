The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

