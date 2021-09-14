The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.31. The stock had a trading volume of 101,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

