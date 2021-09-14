The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.56. The company had a trading volume of 258,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

