The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $181.39. The firm has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

