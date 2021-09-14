The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in The Walt Disney by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

