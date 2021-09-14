The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $182.62. 145,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.