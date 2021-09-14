The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

