The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

