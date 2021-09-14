The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. The Williams Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 344,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

