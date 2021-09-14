The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,390 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 155,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,239. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

