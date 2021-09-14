The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

