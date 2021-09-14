Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 531,581 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a market cap of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

