Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $37.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00110205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00609873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.70 or 0.02493273 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

