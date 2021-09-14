THETA Reaches Market Cap of $6.26 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00013398 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.26 billion and $234.25 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00812497 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

