THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.50 and a beta of 1.33. THK has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.