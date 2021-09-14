Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

VCSH stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

