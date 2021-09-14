Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,162 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.