Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

