Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £102.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.01.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

