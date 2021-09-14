THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.91 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $9.37 or 0.00019912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $69.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

