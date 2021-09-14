Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0010

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $53,667.58 and $129,457.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00388341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

