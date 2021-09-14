Throne Price Reaches $2.42 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Throne has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $660,214.93 and $22,669.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00005139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00122562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00179771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.56 or 1.00345097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.04 or 0.07187818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00866623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

