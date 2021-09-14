Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Buys $24,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak bought 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THRY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. 122,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 447.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $301,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

