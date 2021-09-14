Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Buys $24,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak bought 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of THRY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. 122,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
