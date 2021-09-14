Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $92.77 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00441236 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

