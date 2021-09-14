Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Volume Tops $109,662.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $4.32 million and $109,662.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

