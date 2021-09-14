Tierion (TNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00813780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044230 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

