Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,694 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial comprises about 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of First Western Financial worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

