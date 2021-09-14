Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,355 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN comprises about 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of ADTRAN worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

