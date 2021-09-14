Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 9,430 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 1.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $94.68. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

