TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 820.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TimkenSteel worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

