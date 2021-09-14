Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $157.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005471 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011014 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

