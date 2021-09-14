TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.73

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.73 ($36.15) and traded as low as €28.65 ($33.71). TLG Immobilien shares last traded at €29.85 ($35.12), with a volume of 6,089 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.73 and its 200 day moving average is €27.95.

About TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

