Toast, Inc. (TOST) Announces September 22nd IPO

Toast, Inc. (TOST) is planning to raise $684 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 21,700,000 shares at $30.00-$33.00 per share.

In the last year, Toast, Inc. generated $1.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $358.3 million. Toast, Inc. has a market-cap of $15.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company and R. Seelaus & Co. were co-managers.

Toast, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to empower the restaurant community to delight their guests, do what they love, and thrive. Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Our platform provides a comprehensive suite of software as a service, or SaaS, products, financial technology solutions including integrated payment processing, restaurant-grade hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across dine-in, takeout and delivery channels. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 48,000 restaurant locations across approximately 29,000 customers, processing over $38 billion of gross payment volume in the trailing 12 months, partnered with Toast to optimize operations, increase sales, engage guests, and maintain happy employees. “.

Toast, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 2200 employees. The company is located at 401 Park Drive, Suite 801 Boston, MA 02215 and can be reached via phone at (617) 297-1005 or on the web at http://www.toasttab.com/.

