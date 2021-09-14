Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 3.3%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

