Tokenomy Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $289,658.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

