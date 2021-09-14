TokenPay Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $133,666.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,553.26 or 0.99989575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.