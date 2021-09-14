Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0210

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Tokes has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $4,287.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 191.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

