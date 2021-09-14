Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.55

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 27530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

