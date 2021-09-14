TON Token Achieves Market Cap of $585,330.72 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $585,330.72 and $9,472.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

