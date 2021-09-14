Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.46

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

