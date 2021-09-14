Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $105.27 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.01 or 0.00147908 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $75.90 million and approximately $105.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,592.87 or 0.99857341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.95 or 0.07113141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00885899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.